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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Is America ready for a female president?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 3, 2026 at 3:46 PM EDT
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has short dark hair and is wearing a white blouse; a woman at center has short brown hair and is wearing a black t-shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.
1 of 2  — Lystra Bartholomew McCoy and Kelly Cheatle with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Lystra Bartholomew McCoy and Kelly Cheatle with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, April 3, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
A smiling woman with blonde hair wearing thick glasses, a gold chain, and a rust-colored sweater with a white collar
2 of 2  — Jerri Lynn Sparks.jfif
Jerri Lynn Sparks
Jerri Lynn Sparks / Provided
WXXI News

Is the U.S. ready for a woman in the White House?

Former first lady Michelle Obama is clarifying comments she recently made, where she said the country wasn’t ready. Now she says America is moving in the right direction.

Several women could compete for the Democratic nomination for president. We discuss the great – and still unbroken – glass ceiling.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.<br/><br/>Reach him at <a href="mailto:edawson@wxxi.org" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017a-9b5e-d1df-a7fa-dfffdd1f0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1775161543623,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017c-9927-dcdf-a97d-db2792350000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1775161543623,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017c-9927-dcdf-a97d-db2792350000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;edawsonwxxi.org&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;mailto:edawson@wxxi.org&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000019d-4fdc-dfd5-a3bd-fffd03b40000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000019d-4fdc-dfd5-a3bd-fffd03b40001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">edawson@wxxi.org</a>.
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Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.

Reach her at mmack@wxxi.org.
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Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams