Is America ready for a female president?
1 of 2 — Lystra Bartholomew McCoy and Kelly Cheatle with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Lystra Bartholomew McCoy and Kelly Cheatle with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, April 3, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Jerri Lynn Sparks.jfif
Jerri Lynn Sparks
Jerri Lynn Sparks / Provided
Is the U.S. ready for a woman in the White House?
Former first lady Michelle Obama is clarifying comments she recently made, where she said the country wasn’t ready. Now she says America is moving in the right direction.
Several women could compete for the Democratic nomination for president. We discuss the great – and still unbroken – glass ceiling.
Our guests:
- Lystra Bartholomew McCoy, Monroe County legislator, District 18
- Kelly Cheatle, artist and community organizer
- Jerri Lynn Sparks, former congressional press secretary