Connections: How we can work together to support our Asian and Asian American neighbors

The Levine Center to End Hate is partnering with Monroe Community College to present a series of conversations exploring the history of racism and xenophobia aimed at Asian and Asian American communities in the U.S. The series, "Asian Matters: Standing with Rochester's Asian American Communities," comes after recent attacks on Asians and Asian Americans.
Our guests discuss how we can work together to support our Asian and Asian American neighbors. Our guests:
- Karen Elam, director of the Levine Center to End Hate at the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester
- Natasha Chen Christensen, associate professor of sociology at Monroe Community College
- Pilapa Esara Carroll, associate professor in the Department of Anthropology at SUNY Brockport
- Christina Lee, coordinator for global education at Monroe Community College