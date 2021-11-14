Discrimination

-
The Levine Center to End Hate is partnering with Monroe Community College to present a series of conversations exploring the history of racism and…
-
SUNY Empire State College is launching the Empire Opportunity Program for the 2020 academic year. The program offers financial aid and academic support to…
-
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, poll says New Yorkers see much room for improvement in race relationsAs New Yorkers commemorate the birthday of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., only a third of them say race relations are positive across…
-
ConnectionsCan a woman be fired for getting pregnant? The law says no, but in the past week, thousands of women across the country have shared their own stories on…
-
ConnectionsWe sit down with students from across Monroe County to talk about the ROC2Change Student Summit on Race. The theme of this year's event was…
-
A documentary called "Back to Natural" explores the relationship between politics, hair, and racial identity in black communities. It will be screened…
-
ConnectionsThere's controversy in Henrietta, where Town Supervisor Jack Moore is being criticized for allegedly making racially-insensitive remarks. The EEOC…
-
In this hour, we continue the discussion of the 50th anniversary of the race riots in Rochester. Gap Mangione, whose family owned a business in Rochester…
-
More than 50 local groups and businesses have come together to launch a new women's group, formed on the heels of Governor Cuomo's 10 point Women's…