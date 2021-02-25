WXXI AM News
Connections: Discussing a single payer health system and the Campaign for New York Health

While President Biden continues to tout the Affordable Care Act as a strong foundation for American health care, a growing number of state lawmakers support a single payer system here. What's the latest? How viable is the system? Why do they disagree with national leaders who prefer to strengthen the existing system?

Our guests:

  • Michael Marshall, volunteer with Rochester Poor People's Campaign, Rochester Homeless Union, and Metro Justice
  • Mahima Iyengar, medical student and co-chair of the Rochester Campaign for New York Health
