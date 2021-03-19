Connections: Discussing the pandemic's mental health burden on young adults

Discussing the pandemic's mental health burden on young adults

Research shows the pandemic has had significant mental health burdens on young adults. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 63 percent of 18-24-year-olds surveyed reported symptoms of anxiety or depression, with 25 percent reporting increased substance use to deal with that stress. 25 percent said they seriously considered suicide.

This hour, we talk to mental health experts about this issue, as well as young people who share their personal experiences. Our guests: