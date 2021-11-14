-
ConnectionsDr. Lucy McBride recently argued in the Atlantic that parents should not mask their kids outside, calling it a greater harm to their mental health than…
-
ConnectionsAre you making major life changes as a result of the pandemic? In a piece for the Atlantic Monthly, columnist Arthur Brooks writes that the pandemic…
-
ConnectionsWhat do you wear to the reopening of society? It’s a question explored by writer Amanda Mull in a new piece for the Atlantic Monthly entitled “Burn All…
-
New York State announced new capacity guidelines for event venues last week. According to the state, "Congregate commercial and social events...such as…
-
How can Rochester achieve an inclusive recovery following the pandemic? ACT Rochester will explore that question at an upcoming event.We preview that…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that some remaining COVID-19 restrictions in New York will end in a couple of weeks, including capacity limits on most…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York City restaurants can operate at 75% of capacity beginning May 7, bringing rules there in line with the rest of the…
-
ConnectionsLocal festival organizers say state and federal guidance regarding events has been confusing or lacking, which has made it difficult for them to made…
-
ConnectionsWe discuss mental health in the workplace — both now and in the post-pandemic world. How should companies identify, understand, and respond to mental…
-
ConnectionsIf more workers are going to do their jobs from home or from remote settings, even after the pandemic, what becomes of large office spaces? NPR reports…