-
Research shows the pandemic has had significant mental health burdens on young adults. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 63…
-
ConnectionsRecent comments made by Fox Sports host Skip Bayless have led to controversy. Bayless criticized Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott for speaking out about…
-
Elizabeth Wurtzel, the author of “Prozac Nation,” died Tuesday at the age of 52 from cancer. Wurtzel’s memoir chronicling her experiences with depression…
-
A federal task force has announced new recommendations that encourage health care workers to refer many women who are pregnant or have just given birth to…
-
New York is ranked 30th in the nation for the lowest maternal mortality rate, and Governor Cuomo is introducing efforts to drive down the number of…
-
ConnectionsThe British writer Johann Hari has just released a new book about how to treat depression. It's a book that makes a case for a much different approach --…
-
Chamique Holdsclaw is a six-time WNBA All-Star and an Olympic gold medalist, but her life now is dedicated to her achievements off the court. Holdsclaw…
-
ConnectionsSecond Opinion Live examines postpartum depression, from the latest studies, to prevalence and treatment. Our guests:Dr. Ellen Poleshuck, associate…
-
ConnectionsSenator Ted Cruz's wife, Heidi, has found herself unexpectedly forced into the center of the presidential race. The reason? Donald Trump has been saying…
-
We focus on depression and anxiety in children. According to researchers, an estimated 20 percent of children between the ages of 13 and 18 are living…