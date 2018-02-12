Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Maternal mortality and depression
New York is ranked 30th in the nation for the lowest maternal mortality rate, and Governor Cuomo is introducing efforts to drive down the number of maternal deaths. He's creating a Maternal Mortality Review Board to analyze every maternal death in the state. He's also pushing to require all health insurance policies to cover maternal depression screening.
We talk to experts about how these efforts could help women, and we discuss how to combat the stigma of maternal depression. Our guests:
- Dr. Chris Glantz, M.D., professor of obstetrics and gynecology in the Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and member of New York State's Maternal Mortality Review Board
- Dr. Jennifer Richman, M.D., assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Lauren Deutsch, executive director of the Healthy Baby Network
- Heather Bryant, local mother and former patient of Dr. Glantz