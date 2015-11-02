Connections: Understanding Pediatric Depression and Anxiety
We focus on depression and anxiety in children. According to researchers, an estimated 20 percent of children between the ages of 13 and 18 are living with some kind of pediatric depression or anxiety disorder, and only 20 percent of those children receive any kind of treatment.
How can we recognize when a child might be suffering from clinical depression? What are the new treatments? The Rochester Academy of Medicine calls it a public health crisis, and it's planning an evening of discussion and presentations on the subject. Our guests:
Eve Gotham, LCSW-R, director of personalized recovery oriented services, Rochester Regional Health, Behavioral Health
David Kaye, MD, professor of psychiatry and vice chair for academic affairs (Psychiatry), University at Buffalo School of Medicine; and project director of CAP PC
Michael Scharf, MD, director of psychiatry residency and child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship training; and chief of the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, University of Rochester Medical Center