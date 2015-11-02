© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Understanding Pediatric Depression and Anxiety

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published November 2, 2015 at 4:11 PM EST
We focus on depression and anxiety in children. According to researchers, an estimated 20 percent of children between the ages of 13 and 18 are living with some kind of pediatric depression or anxiety disorder, and only 20 percent of those children receive any kind of treatment.

How can we recognize when a child might be suffering from clinical depression? What are the new treatments? The Rochester Academy of Medicine calls it a public health crisis, and it's planning an evening of discussion and presentations on the subject. Our guests:

  • Eve Gotham, LCSW-R, director of personalized recovery oriented services, Rochester Regional Health, Behavioral Health

  • David Kaye, MD, professor of psychiatry and vice chair for academic affairs (Psychiatry), University at Buffalo School of Medicine; and project director of CAP PC

  • Michael Scharf, MD, director of psychiatry residency and child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship training; and chief of the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, University of Rochester Medical Center

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
