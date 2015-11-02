Connections: Understanding Pediatric Depression and Anxiety

We focus on depression and anxiety in children. According to researchers, an estimated 20 percent of children between the ages of 13 and 18 are living with some kind of pediatric depression or anxiety disorder, and only 20 percent of those children receive any kind of treatment.

How can we recognize when a child might be suffering from clinical depression? What are the new treatments? The Rochester Academy of Medicine calls it a public health crisis, and it's planning an evening of discussion and presentations on the subject. Our guests: