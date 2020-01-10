© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing the impact of the book, "Prozac Nation"

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 10, 2020 at 2:23 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Elizabeth Wurtzel, the author of “Prozac Nation,” died Tuesday at the age of 52 from cancer. Wurtzel’s memoir chronicling her experiences with depression was a best-seller, and has been praised for how it helped open dialogue about mental illness. It also sparked conversations about treatment for depression and other mental health challenges, specifically, the use of psychiatric medication.

This hour, our guests discuss the impact of the book, stigma related the mental illness, and how treatment methods have evolved. In studio:

  • Eric Caine, M.D., former chair of the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Melanie Funchess, director of community engagement for the Mental Health Association of Rochester
  • Jeremy Moule, news editor for CITY Newspaper
  • Jerome Stiller, owner of Thrive Health and Wellness LLC, and In Our Own Voices presenter for the National Alliance on Mental Illness

Tags

Arts & LifeMental Illnessmental healthdepression1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More