Connections: Discussing the impact of the book, "Prozac Nation"
Elizabeth Wurtzel, the author of “Prozac Nation,” died Tuesday at the age of 52 from cancer. Wurtzel’s memoir chronicling her experiences with depression was a best-seller, and has been praised for how it helped open dialogue about mental illness. It also sparked conversations about treatment for depression and other mental health challenges, specifically, the use of psychiatric medication.
This hour, our guests discuss the impact of the book, stigma related the mental illness, and how treatment methods have evolved. In studio:
- Eric Caine, M.D., former chair of the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Melanie Funchess, director of community engagement for the Mental Health Association of Rochester
- Jeremy Moule, news editor for CITY Newspaper
- Jerome Stiller, owner of Thrive Health and Wellness LLC, and In Our Own Voices presenter for the National Alliance on Mental Illness