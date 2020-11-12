Connections: Abraham Foxman on a path to eliminating bigotry in America

Abe Foxman, the past president of the Anti-Defamation League, said that Donald Trump pulled the lid off the sewer of American bigotry. Foxman is participating virtually in an event sponsored by Nazareth College. The question now is, what is the best path to eliminating bigotry in this country?
Our guests:
- Abraham Foxman, director and chairman of the Center for the Study of Anti-Semitism at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City
- Hava Leipzig Holzhauer, executive director of the Konar Center for Tolerance and Jewish Studies at Nazareth College