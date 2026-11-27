Bands set to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade are scraping funds together to stay in New York City to perform Saturday, after bad weather forced the parade’s postponement.

Hawaii’s Na Koa Ali’i Aloha All-State Marching Band is one of the lucky few high school groups chosen to perform. We get the latest on the unfolding situation with band leader Ku’ulei Arceo.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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