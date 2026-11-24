Congressional Democrats, led by likely House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, are expanding their investigation into the investment firm 1789 Capital, which brought on Donald Trump Jr. as a partner days after his father's reelection to the White House.

Since then, investigators say the firm has grown from "a middling venture capital firm" with $150 million in managed assets to "the darling of the venture capital world" with $3 billion in managed assets.

Investigators want to determine whether the growth was boosted by the president's son leveraging political influence or government information to secure federal contracts and regulatory changes for companies with connections to the investment firm.

Trump Jr. told Axios last week that the timing of his hiring at 1789 Capital was coincidental, noting that he had already been working with founder Omeed Malik for years. He also said he draws a clear line when marketing and raising money for the firm.

"I make it very clear [to foreign investors] that I have nothing to do with government," Trump Jr. said. "[The president is] my father, but he's also busy and I probably haven't spoken to him in three weeks."

He also suggested he doesn't use or need government connections to make smart investments. "Trying to do the things that we're alleged to be doing every day, I think that would last for about two seconds before it was out there very publicly," Trump Jr. said. He added that the firm relies on teams of analysts to make investments in industries where there are obvious public and national security demands but relatively few companies who are able to meet those needs.

NPR reached out to Donald Trump Jr. for comment and did not hear back.

Regarding Raskin's request for documents from 1789 Capital, Bill Burck, an attorney representing the firm, told NPR, "We responded to Congressman Raskin back in September pointing out in detail the many flaws in his understanding of how 1789 has operated and a number of basic factual errors. He never bothered to reply. Facts are facts and Congressman Raskin has them wrong here but persists in his tall tales against 1789. These are personal attacks untethered to actual evidence."

What investigators are interested in

On Monday, congressional investigators sent letters to four companies — military contractor Hadrian, electronic cigarette company Juul, prediction market Polymarket and online weapons dealer GrabAGun — asking them to preserve their records and turn over a broad array of records to the committee.

The committee is interested in Hadrian's contracts with the armed forces, signed in March of this year, worth close to a billion dollars. Investigators allege that, in 2024, the company had a single manufacturing facility and "no history of fulfilling government contracts." They also noted that CEO Chris Power donated tens of thousands of dollars to Trump-aligned political organizations in advance of the 2024 election.

Political donations are constitutionally-protected speech and not necessarily evidence of wrongdoing. 1789 Capital first invested in Hadrian in July 2025. The company is also backed by a number of bluechip investors, including Morgan Stanley, T. Rowe Price, Andreessen Horowitz and JPMorganChase. Hadrian did not reply to a request for comment from NPR.

Investigators also allege that Trump Jr.'s firm took a stake in e-cigarette company Juul in March 2025, as the company teetered near insolvency following rulings during the first Trump administration limiting the sale of various flavor cartridges. Four months after that investment, though before it was publicly disclosed, investigators say the company's fortunes rebounded after the Trump administration authorized five new Juul e-cigarette products. The company has announced plans for more flavor authorization applications moving forward.

Juul did not reply to a request for comment from NPR.

Investigators are also interested in betting site Polymarket. They say that following a meeting between Polymarket leadership and Trump Jr. at the 2024 Republican National Convention, 1789 Capital invested in the company — which at the time was banned in the United States. In July 2025, after President Trump took office, the Justice Department and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission notified the company that they had closed investigations launched during the Biden administration, according to reporting from Bloomberg News. The CFTC later authorized a U.S. version of the platform to launch. Investigators allege 1789's investment resulted in a 70-fold return.

GrabAGun, a company that "believe[s] people should be able to use their computers, phones, and tablets to shop for firearms the same way they purchase everything else," became, according to investigators, a publicly-traded company with the help of 1789 Capital leadership, including Trump Jr., who serves of its board.

In May 2026, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) proposed a draft rule that would make it easier to ship guns directly to people's homes. At the time, GrabAGun claimed that the company is "uniquely positioned to capitalize on this potential opportunity." Investigators are seeking to understand what knowledge and involvement Trump Jr. had of the proposed rule change.

In a statement to NPR, GrabAGun said the investigators' letter is "a political document, and its allegations are baseless." It added that the ATF's review of its regulations was well known across the firearms industry, and the agency published numerous proposed rules for public comment.

"GrabAGun's only input came through public comments on several of those proposals," the company said.

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