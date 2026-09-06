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What Russia and China learned from America after 9/11

NPR | By Vincent Ni,
Sarah RobbinsJoel RoseDaniel OfmanKathryn Fink
Published September 6, 2026 at 5:06 PM EDT

Journalists Mikhail Zygar and Cindy Yu explain how the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan helped reshape Russia and China's ambitions.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Vincent Ni
Vincent Ni is NPR's Asia Editor, leading a team of region-based journalists whose award-winning reporting—from Afghanistan to Japan—reaches audiences across all NPR platforms.
Sarah Robbins
Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.
See stories by Joel Rose
Daniel Ofman
Kathryn Fink
Kathryn Fink is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.