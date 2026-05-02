Golden Tempo takes the Kentucky Derby as Cherie DeVaux becomes the 1st woman to train its winner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Golden Tempo won the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, making Cherie DeVaux the first woman to train the winner of the opening leg of the Triple Crown.

Ridden by Jose Ortiz, Golden Tempo — who was at the back of the back early — charged down the stretch to make history for DeVaux in the 1 1/8-mile race, winning at odds of 23-1. Renegade was second, with brother Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard, and long shot Ocelli was third.

"I don't even have any words right now," DeVaux said. "I just cant. Just so, so so happy for Golden Tempo. Jose did a wonderful job, a masterful job of getting him there. He was so far out of it."

DeVaux is just the second female trainer to win any Triple Crown race after Jena Antonucci with Arcangelo in the 2023 Belmont Stakes. She won the Derby in her first opportunity, eight years since starting her own stable.

"I'm glad I can be a representative of all women everywhere that we can do anything we set our minds do," DeVaux said.

During the week, DeVaux shifted from downplaying what it would mean to be the first woman to train a Derby winner to understanding she's a role model to girls who might want to follow in her footsteps someday. She's just the 18th woman to saddle a horse in the Kentucky Derby.

Jose Ortiz showed off the riding prowess that has made him so successful at Churchill Downs in recent days to win the Derby for the first time in his 11th try. It came a little under 24 hours since he also won the Kentucky Oaks, the top race for 3-year-old fillies.

The Kentucky Derby went on with just 18 horses after Great White was a late scratch for flipping and throwing his jockey. Track veterinarians made the call to scratch the long shot who got into the field Wednesday when Silent Tactic was ruled out because of a foot injury.

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