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Iran's war propaganda includes memes directed at Trump

NPR | By Carrie Kahn
Published March 26, 2026 at 5:29 PM EDT

Iran has been sending not only missiles around the region but also trolling tweets and videos around the internet. It's the latest in global diplomacy.

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NPR News
Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Carrie Kahn