© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Travelers around the U.s. are hit with weather, airline and security delays

NPR | By Gabriel J. Sánchez,
Christopher IntagliataHosts
Published March 17, 2026 at 4:03 PM EDT

Travelers around the country are being hit with weather, airline and security delays.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Gabriel J. Sánchez
Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
See stories by Christopher Intagliata
Hosts
[Copyright 2024 NPR]