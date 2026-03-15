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As the U.S. population ages rapidly, meet the people stepping up to offer care

NPR | By Ayesha Rascoe
Published March 15, 2026 at 8:09 AM EDT

The burden of caring for America's aging population falls on family caregivers. It can take a toll on their lives and mental health.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe