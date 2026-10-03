Capitol Conversations: Bureau reporters break down the latest

The handling of an alleged rape case at Cornell University is creating calls for action in Albany.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has appointed Attorney General Letitia James as a special prosecutor to investigate a 2024 case where a woman said she was drugged and raped by several men at a Cornell University fraternity house.

Hochul also threw her support behind long-stalled legislation aimed at closing a loophole when it comes to voluntary intoxication being a factor in the prosecution of sexual assault cases as state lawmakers vow to revive the legislation at the Capitol in January.

On the campaign trail, some Democratic candidates are hoping that if Hochul wins Nov. 3, she puts up a larger margin that her 5.5% win over Republican Lee Zeldin in 2022.

Meanwhile, her opponent this time around, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is unveiling his “affordability agenda” while slamming Hochul’s record on the issue.

The New York Public News Network’s Jon Campbell and Samuel King discuss those developments at the Capitol.