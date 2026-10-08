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2027 Lilac Fest will be held from May 7 to 16

WXXI News | By Mikhaela Singleton
Published October 8, 2026 at 12:10 PM EDT
A blooming lilac branch sits in the foreground as the background shows a long row of lilac bushes, all in various shades of pink and purple.
Mikhaela Singleton
Highland Park is home to the most extensive collections of lilacs in the Northeast U.S.

Save the date — the 2027 Lilac Festival will return May 7 through 16.

Organizers confirmed the new dates on Thursday for the 10-day celebration of flowers, food, music, and local vendors in Highland Park.

In addition to food trucks and fair games, there will be guided walking tours every day, twice a day. The Lilac Parade will be on Saturday, May 8.

Art in the Park and the Small Business Circle will be up both weekends, Friday to Sunday, and the Lilac Local Farmers Market will run Monday, May 10, to Wednesday, May 12.

The Fairlife 5k and 10k race will take place on the last day of the festival, Sunday, May 16.

More information is available on the Lilac Fest event website.
Local News
Mikhaela Singleton
Mikhaela Singleton is Morning Edition host and a multimedia journalist for WXXI News. She has spent more than a decade in media, previously working in television as the morning show host at WROC and reporting for multiple communities around the nation.
See stories by Mikhaela Singleton