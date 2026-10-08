2027 Lilac Fest will be held from May 7 to 16

Save the date — the 2027 Lilac Festival will return May 7 through 16.

Organizers confirmed the new dates on Thursday for the 10-day celebration of flowers, food, music, and local vendors in Highland Park.

In addition to food trucks and fair games, there will be guided walking tours every day, twice a day. The Lilac Parade will be on Saturday, May 8.

Art in the Park and the Small Business Circle will be up both weekends, Friday to Sunday, and the Lilac Local Farmers Market will run Monday, May 10, to Wednesday, May 12.

The Fairlife 5k and 10k race will take place on the last day of the festival, Sunday, May 16.

More information is available on the Lilac Fest event website.