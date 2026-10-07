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Memorial Art Gallery to celebrate 113 years

WXXI News | By Mikhaela Singleton
Published October 7, 2026 at 10:56 AM EDT
Memorial Art Gallery
Ollie Butler
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WXXI News
Memorial Art Gallery

The Memorial Art Gallery is prepping its halls for a celebration of the museum's 113th anniversary.

Since its opening in 1913, the museum has amassed more than 7,000 years of history. MAG's permanent collection of more than 13,000 objects has been called “the best balanced in the state outside of metropolitan New York City,” according to the museum’s website.

"We are on par with some of the nation's best art museums when it comes to the expansiveness of our collection, our public programming. There's something for everyone here. You could bring the whole family, and someone is going to find something that they are interested in," said Paige Engard, the MAG’s Marketing & Public Relations Specialist.

She says although 113 isn’t exactly one of the milestone birthdays, there’s a lot developing at the gallery worth celebrating, including free admission for all starting in 2027 and ever-increasing events, classes and curated exhibits.

The MAG will host a birthday celebration on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Included with admission, guests can enjoy the custom birthday cake, cocktails, and mini tours of the current collections.
Local News
Mikhaela Singleton
Mikhaela Singleton is Morning Edition host and a multimedia journalist for WXXI News. She has spent more than a decade in media, previously working in television as the morning show host at WROC and reporting for multiple communities around the nation.
See stories by Mikhaela Singleton