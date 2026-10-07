Flu season is here, get ready

Flu season is here, and local health care officials are urging people to get vaccinated and to follow some simple steps if they need treatment.

Dr. Leslie Wong, chief clinical officer at Rochester Regional Health, said vaccination remains the best protection against the respiratory virus.

"Now, vaccines aren't all-or-nothing propositions," Wong said during a briefing. "You can still get infected, but vaccination can make that illness less severe and reduce your risk of hospitalization and becoming critically ill."

Wong recommends that anyone who has questions about the vaccines talk to their doctor or another trusted health care professional, and to make informed decisions based on sound medical advice.

And if you get sick? Wong said people who have mild flu or respiratory symptoms can recover at home by resting, staying hydrated, and avoiding exposing other people to the virus while you're sick.

If you believe you may need treatment, he advised calling your health care provider before coming to see someone in person.

"If you have mild respiratory symptoms and you aren't sure where to go, the emergency department may not be the best first stop," Wong said. "You can call your primary care provider or other healthcare provider, or seek a virtual care visit to get the medical guidance that you need, and importantly, not expose yourself or others to respiratory illness."

During the briefing, Dr. Michael Apostolakos, chief medical officer for URochester Medicine's Strong and Highland hospitals, warned that the capacity of area emergency rooms is already strained. Like Wong, he said people who are not experiencing an emergency should consider primary care, urgent care, or a virtual visit.

"We do not want anyone who needs emergency care to delay seeking it," Apostolakos said. "And when you arrive, we will prioritize the patients with the most serious and time-sensitive conditions."

Wong said seek emergency care promptly if you are having difficulty breathing, chest pain, severe symptoms, or rapidly worsening symptoms.