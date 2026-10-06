Erie Canal trail by URochester is open again, with improvements

A section of trail along the Erie Canal in Rochester reopened on Tuesday after undergoing a $3.9 million rehabilitation by the New York State Canal Corporation.

The project covered a four-mile stretch between Lyell Avenue and Mount Hope Avenue. The work included new paving and fencing, drainage enhancements, and accessibility upgrades to make the trail safer and more inclusive.

"We're proud to keep creating more ways for people to experience Rochester by foot, by bike, and along the waterways," Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said.

Racquel Stephen / WXXI The New York State Canal Corporation invested $4 million dollars in repairing and restoring the Erie Canalway trail.

Evans said this project also builds upon Rochester's ongoing investment in the Genesee Riverway Trail and the broader trail network. Officials said these trails generate nearly $76 million in state and local tax revenue annually.

The canal has been an economic vessel for the state and the region for roughly two centuries.

"Having an accessible trailway network is an economic imperative," said Ben Walsh, the canal corporation's director. "It's a means of getting people to school and to work, and obviously here with a major employer like the University of Rochester."

URochester president Sarah C. Mangelsdorf said much like the canal, the university was "born as an investment in the people of this region." She said both the university and the Erie Canal have adapted to changing times and circumstances, always looking for new ways to contribute to the region.

"It's really gratifying to see the ways in which the state invests in the Canalway Trail," Mangelsdorf said. "And it continues to benefit all of our communities through tourism, recreation, and community connections along the canal."