Corn Hill Arts Festival returns for 58th year

The Corn Hill Arts Festival returns to the Greater Rochester historic neighborhood for its 58th year this coming weekend. The annual, free gathering of more than 300 artists, vendors, and musicians is one of the city’s oldest and largest of its kind—drawing in more than 150,000 people every year.

Both Saturday and Sunday, attendees can enjoy the sprawling streets lined with area vendors, food and drink, plus multiple performance stages. Two of the festival’s highlight events include fairy house building and an indoor LEGO enthusiasts display.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The festival operates free shuttle buses from the following parking locations:



South Clinton Ave., North of Woodbury Blvd.

Broad Street, on the south side of the South Ave. Parking Garage

Broad Street, north side, across the street from the Civic Center Garage

Sister Cities Garage, east side of N. Fitzhugh at the corner of N. Fitzhugh and Church St.

The event website says there is a bicycle parking area at S. Plymouth and roughly Atkinson right near Heveron.