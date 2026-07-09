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Corn Hill Arts Festival returns for 58th year

WXXI News | By Mikhaela Singleton
Published July 9, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT
Thousands came to Rochester's Corn Hill neighborhood this past weekend for the annual Arts Festival.
Randy Gorbman
/
WXXI News

The Corn Hill Arts Festival returns to the Greater Rochester historic neighborhood for its 58th year this coming weekend. The annual, free gathering of more than 300 artists, vendors, and musicians is one of the city’s oldest and largest of its kind—drawing in more than 150,000 people every year.

Both Saturday and Sunday, attendees can enjoy the sprawling streets lined with area vendors, food and drink, plus multiple performance stages. Two of the festival’s highlight events include fairy house building and an indoor LEGO enthusiasts display.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The festival operates free shuttle buses from the following parking locations:

  • South Clinton Ave., North of Woodbury Blvd.
  • Broad Street, on the south side of the South Ave. Parking Garage
  • Broad Street, north side, across the street from the Civic Center Garage
  • Sister Cities Garage, east side of N. Fitzhugh at the corner of N. Fitzhugh and Church St.

The event website says there is a bicycle parking area at S. Plymouth and roughly Atkinson right near Heveron.
Local News
Mikhaela Singleton
Mikhaela Singleton is Morning Edition host and a multimedia journalist for WXXI News. She has spent more than a decade in media, previously working in television as the morning show host at WROC and reporting for multiple communities around the nation.
See stories by Mikhaela Singleton