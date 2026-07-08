Animal shelters and rescue groups face growing challenges

Julie Williams / WXXI News Julie Philipp

According to the founder of the Bissell Pet Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting animal welfare organizations, the nation’s animal shelters are in crisis.

The economy, the housing market and veterinary deserts are making it harder for people to keep or adopt pets, and shelters are understaffed and overwhelmed.

Guest host Julie Philipp and her guests will look at how this crisis is playing out locally. And we will examine some creative solutions designed to find loving homes for pets, including horses!

In studio: