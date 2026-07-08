Animal shelters and rescue groups face growing challenges
According to the founder of the Bissell Pet Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting animal welfare organizations, the nation’s animal shelters are in crisis.
The economy, the housing market and veterinary deserts are making it harder for people to keep or adopt pets, and shelters are understaffed and overwhelmed.
Guest host Julie Philipp and her guests will look at how this crisis is playing out locally. And we will examine some creative solutions designed to find loving homes for pets, including horses!
In studio:
- Jennifer Lilly, co-founder and current president of Begin Again Horse Rescue in Lima, NY
- Vicky Pape, director of animal placement at Lollypop Farm
- Wendy Weisberg, founder of Second Hand Dog Rescue