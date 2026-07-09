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Connections

Talking to young people about cannabis

WXXI News | By Julie Philipp, Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published July 9, 2026 at 12:05 AM EDT
A hand is holding cannabis.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News

12:00: Talking to young people about cannabis

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' Understanding food fads

The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) recently released its Listen and Learn Report, a comprehensive look at how young people across New York are learning about cannabis, what they want to know, and how trusted adults such as parents, family members, guardians, teachers and mentors can better engage in meaningful, informed conversations. Guest host Julie Philipp and her panel will explore it all. Our guests:

  • Chad Anderson, vice president and co-founder of B.L.O.O.M. ROC
  • Precious Brown, president and co-founder of B.L.O.O.M. ROC
  • Lyla Hunt, director of public health and education for the New York State Office of Cannabis Management
  • Holly Russell, M.D., associate professor in the department of family medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Then in our second hour, "Connections Summer Sessions" continues with a series of special rebroadcasts about food and beverage. Mushroom coffee to remove toxins....vitamin A to cure measles....the keto diet to burn fat and boost energy? Food fads and treatments are all over social media, but how can we determine what's rooted in science and what's just nonsense? We're joined by registered dietitians who help us understand fact versus fad. Our guests:

  • Jill Chodak, MS, RD, CDN, clinical dietitian at the Center for Community Health and Prevention at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Holly Gonzales-Gilligan, MA, RD, CDN, registered dietitian at UR Medicine Fitness Science

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

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