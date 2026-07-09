12:00: Talking to young people about cannabis

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' Understanding food fads

The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) recently released its Listen and Learn Report, a comprehensive look at how young people across New York are learning about cannabis, what they want to know, and how trusted adults such as parents, family members, guardians, teachers and mentors can better engage in meaningful, informed conversations. Guest host Julie Philipp and her panel will explore it all. Our guests:

Chad Anderson, vice president and co-founder of B.L.O.O.M. ROC

Precious Brown, president and co-founder of B.L.O.O.M. ROC

Lyla Hunt, director of public health and education for the New York State Office of Cannabis Management

Holly Russell, M.D., associate professor in the department of family medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Then in our second hour, "Connections Summer Sessions" continues with a series of special rebroadcasts about food and beverage. Mushroom coffee to remove toxins....vitamin A to cure measles....the keto diet to burn fat and boost energy? Food fads and treatments are all over social media, but how can we determine what's rooted in science and what's just nonsense? We're joined by registered dietitians who help us understand fact versus fad. Our guests:



Jill Chodak, MS, RD, CDN, clinical dietitian at the Center for Community Health and Prevention at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Holly Gonzales-Gilligan, MA, RD, CDN, registered dietitian at UR Medicine Fitness Science

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.