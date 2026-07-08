Festival of Food returns to Public Market

Dozens of the area's top restaurants, bakeries, caterers, wineries and breweries will be offering samplings of their food and beverages at Rochester's Public Market on Sept. 14.

The Festival of Food, now in its 21st year, is an annual fundraiser for the Finger Lakes region's emergency food hub, Foodlink.

It's an all-you-can-eat-and-drink experience with general admission tickets priced at $85. VIP passes are $115. Last year the festival raised over $150,000 for Foodlink and its programs, which serve a 10-county region.

To preview the event, some of the vendors are hosting pop-up tastings at their restaurants. The next one will be Thursday evening at Grappa in College Town. On August 12, Lento at the Village Gate will host another pop-up event. Both events run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

