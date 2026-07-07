Hardgers, Dune selected as marshals for this year's Rochester Pride Parade

Transgender advocate Brittan Hardgers has been selected as grand marshal of this year's Rochester Pride Parade and Festival, while Aggy Dune, a pioneer of Rochester's drag community, has been picked to serve as honorary marshal.

"I want every trans youth, every trans elder, every trans person who felt like they've never been seen to understand that this is obtainable," Hardgers said. "And it's obtainable just by being exactly who you are."

Provided / Rochester Pride Brittan Hardgers was selected as Grand Marshal for the 2026 Rochester Pride Parade. Hardgers is a transgender advocate and founder of next generation men of transition.

According to organizers, the grand marshal is someone who has made contributions to better the lives of people in Rochester's LGBTQ+ community. The honorary marshal fits similar criteria, but may have been overlooked in the past.

Hardgers founded Next Generation Men of Transition in 2018. The organization provides mutual aid, advocacy, and support for transmasculine and gender-expansive people, according to organizers. They also have leadership roles in other organizations.

When they ran for Rochester City Council in 2021, they were the first Black, openly transgender candidate for the office.

Hardgers was previously the director of advocacy and community engagement at the New Pride Agenda and has received several honors for their advocacy work.

Provided / Rochester Pride Along with Aggy Dune, a pioneer of Rochester’s drag community, has been picked to serve as honorary marshal for the 2026 Rochester Pride Parade.

"I'm excited to see the (transgender) community come out and understand what it feels like to be in the forefront of something and not behind it," Hardgers said. " This is groundbreaking, and this is changing the narratives, and we will continue to do the work to make sure that everyone has a seat at the table when it's their time."

Aggy Dune, also known as Tom Smalley, is a well-known Rochester-based drag performer, community advocate, and philanthropist. Organizers said she was chosen as a marshal because of her participation in "countless benefit performances, Pride celebrations, educational programs, and fundraising initiatives supporting local organizations, youth services, and community outreach efforts."

They added that as a performer, host, educator, and ambassador for equality she has inspired people to be themselves and has made extraordinary contributions to local LGBTQ+ culture.

The Pride Parade starts at 11 a.m. July 18. It takes place on South Avenue, starting at Science Parkway and ending at Highland Park.