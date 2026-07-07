12:00: When good fences are not enough, how to deal with your challenging neighbors

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' Food-based small businesses pivot in tough times

We discuss how neighborhood conflicts tend to increase during the summer, when the windows are open and people are outside, and how to handle the most common problems. We will talk about loud parties, fireworks, roaring motorcycles, BBQ smoke, barking dogs and more with the people whose job it is to help resolve issues like these. In studio:

Laura Fleming, licensed clinical social worker

Erica Hernandez, director of neighborhood service centers in the department of neighborhood and business development for the city of Rochester

Deputy David Marcucci, public information officer for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Lieutenant Rob Wilson, Rochester Police Department



Then in our second hour, "Connections Summer Sessions" continues with a series of special rebroadcasts about food and beverage. A number of local food-based businesses are telling customers that they are making significant changes in 2026, owing to the high cost of many food products and the difficult economy. Meat prices are especially high. Tariffs have impacted other costs. Meanwhile, a number of long-time Rochester businesses closed in 2025. In this special rebroadcast, we talk about the challenge of surviving this recent period of inflation and what business owners are telling customers. Our guests:



Art Rogers, chef/owner of Lento Restaurant

Kelly Scott, owner/operator of Get Caked Bakery

Rory Van Grol, owner/operator of Ugly Duck Coffee

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.