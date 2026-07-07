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Connections

When good fences are not enough, how to deal with your challenging neighbors

WXXI News | By Julie Philipp, Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published July 7, 2026 at 12:08 AM EDT
An angry man stands behind a fence.
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12:00: When good fences are not enough, how to deal with your challenging neighbors

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' Food-based small businesses pivot in tough times

We discuss how neighborhood conflicts tend to increase during the summer, when the windows are open and people are outside, and how to handle the most common problems. We will talk about loud parties, fireworks, roaring motorcycles, BBQ smoke, barking dogs and more with the people whose job it is to help resolve issues like these. In studio:

  • Laura Fleming, licensed clinical social worker
  • Erica Hernandez, director of neighborhood service centers in the department of neighborhood and business development for the city of Rochester
  • Deputy David Marcucci, public information officer for the  Monroe County Sheriff's Office
  • Lieutenant Rob Wilson, Rochester Police Department

Then in our second hour, "Connections Summer Sessions" continues with a series of special rebroadcasts about food and beverage. A number of local food-based businesses are telling customers that they are making significant changes in 2026, owing to the high cost of many food products and the difficult economy. Meat prices are especially high. Tariffs have impacted other costs. Meanwhile, a number of long-time Rochester businesses closed in 2025. In this special rebroadcast, we talk about the challenge of surviving this recent period of inflation and what business owners are telling customers. Our guests:

  • Art Rogers, chef/owner of Lento Restaurant
  • Kelly Scott, owner/operator of Get Caked Bakery
  • Rory Van Grol, owner/operator of Ugly Duck Coffee

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

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