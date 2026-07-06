© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Finger Lakes Opera tackles the human cost of war

By Julie Philipp, Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published July 6, 2026 at 3:20 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long blonde hair and is wearing eyeglasses, a light blue blazer and grey pants; a woman front right has shoulder-length blonde hair and is wearing a grey cardigan sweater, white button-down shirt; khaki pants and white sneakers; a man back left has short brown hair, a brown beard and is wearing eyeglasses and a white button-down with a light blue pattern; a man back right has short grey hair, a grey goatee and is wearing eyeglasses and a white and grey plaid button-down shirt.
1 of 2  — (foreground) Loni Wellman, (background) Brock Tjosvold and Tom Williams with guest host Julie Philipp on "Connections"
(foreground) Loni Wellman, (background) Brock Tjosvold and Tom Williams with guest host Julie Philipp on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, July 6, 2026
Mari Tsuchiya / WXXI News
A bald man wearing a dark polo shirt leans on a grand piano.
2 of 2  — cipullo[1]_headshot.JPG
Tom Cipullo
Provided
A woman with long blonde hair sits in front of a microphone in a radio talk studio and wears a light blue button-down shirt.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Julie Philipp

We explore a unique partnership between Finger Lakes Opera and the Veterans Outreach Center.

The organizations are teaming up to present "Glory Denied," an opera based on the experience of America's longest serving prisoner of war, Jim Thompson, and his family.

The July 19 performance will include a panel discussion about issues veterans face and how the community can support them, even if the war they engaged in was unpopular.

Our guests:

For information on the July 19th performance of "Glory Denied," click here.

Connections
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams