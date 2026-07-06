Finger Lakes Opera tackles the human cost of war

Julie Williams / WXXI News Julie Philipp

We explore a unique partnership between Finger Lakes Opera and the Veterans Outreach Center.

The organizations are teaming up to present "Glory Denied," an opera based on the experience of America's longest serving prisoner of war, Jim Thompson, and his family.

The July 19 performance will include a panel discussion about issues veterans face and how the community can support them, even if the war they engaged in was unpopular.

Our guests:



For information on the July 19th performance of "Glory Denied," click here.