Finger Lakes Opera tackles the human cost of war
1 of 2 — (foreground) Loni Wellman, (background) Brock Tjosvold and Tom Williams with guest host Julie Philipp on "Connections"
(foreground) Loni Wellman, (background) Brock Tjosvold and Tom Williams with guest host Julie Philipp on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, July 6, 2026
Mari Tsuchiya / WXXI News
2 of 2 — cipullo[1]_headshot.JPG
Tom Cipullo
Provided
We explore a unique partnership between Finger Lakes Opera and the Veterans Outreach Center.
The organizations are teaming up to present "Glory Denied," an opera based on the experience of America's longest serving prisoner of war, Jim Thompson, and his family.
The July 19 performance will include a panel discussion about issues veterans face and how the community can support them, even if the war they engaged in was unpopular.
Our guests:
- Tom Cipullo, composer of "Glory Denied"
- Brock Tjosvold, head of music for Finger Lakes Opera and conductor for the July 19 performance
- Loni Wellman, director of programs at the Veterans Outreach Center
- Tom Williams, Vietnam veteran
For information on the July 19th performance of "Glory Denied," click here.