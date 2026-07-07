When good fences are not enough, how to deal with your challenging neighbors
We discuss how neighborhood conflicts tend to increase during the summer, when the windows are open and people are outside, and how to handle the most common problems.
We will talk about loud parties, fireworks, roaring motorcycles, BBQ smoke, barking dogs and more with the people whose job it is to help resolve issues like these.
In studio:
- Laura Fleming, licensed clinical social worker
- Erica Hernandez, director of neighborhood service centers in the department of neighborhood and business development for the city of Rochester
- Deputy David Marcucci, public information officer for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office
- Lieutenant Rob Wilson, Rochester Police Department