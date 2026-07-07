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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

When good fences are not enough, how to deal with your challenging neighbors

By Julie Philipp, Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published July 7, 2026 at 2:04 PM EDT
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a bald man back left is wearing a blue police uniform; a man back right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue police uniform; a woman front left has long brown hair and is wearing eyeglasses, a light pink blouse, white pants and sandals; a woman front right is wearing her dark hair pulled back, a patterned blazer, dark khaki pants and black shoes; a woman at center has shoulder-length blonde hair and is wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, khaki pants and striped flats.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Laura Fleming and Erica Hernandez, (background) Rob Wilson and David Marcucci with guest host Julie Philipp on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, July 7, 2026
A woman with long blonde hair sits in front of a microphone in a radio talk studio and wears a light blue button-down shirt.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Julie Philipp

We discuss how neighborhood conflicts tend to increase during the summer, when the windows are open and people are outside, and how to handle the most common problems.

We will talk about loud parties, fireworks, roaring motorcycles, BBQ smoke, barking dogs and more with the people whose job it is to help resolve issues like these.

In studio:

Connections
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams