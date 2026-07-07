Rochester officials want public input on automated traffic enforcement

The city of Rochester is asking residents to take an online survey on automated traffic enforcement as part of its Roc Vision Zero efforts.

The survey is available at cityofrochester.gov/ROCVisionZero and is open for three weeks.

Automated traffic enforcement uses things like red light cameras and speed cameras to identify traffic violations. This spring, the city held several public meetings regarding automated traffic enforcement.

According to the city, the community input will help inform future discussions and recommendations around the technologies. It expects to release a report this fall which would compile the feedback from the meetings, the survey responses, and other "considerations related to safety, equity, implementation, and effectiveness."