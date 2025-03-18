Understanding food fads
Mushroom coffee to remove toxins....vitamin A to cure measles....the keto diet to burn fat and boost energy?
Food fads and treatments are all over social media, but how can we determine what's rooted in science and what's just nonsense?
We're joined by registered dietitians who help us understand fact versus fad.
In studio:
- Jill Chodak, MS, RD, CDN, clinical dietitian at the Center for Community Health and Prevention at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Holly Gonzales-Gilligan, MA, RD, CDN, registered dietitian at UR Medicine Fitness Science