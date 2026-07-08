Monroe County wants suggestions for projects to make its roads more bike- and pedestrian-friendly

Monroe County officials want to hear suggestions from the public for projects that would help make county roads easier and safer for pedestrians and cyclists, and for people using mobility devices.

The county is in the midst of developing its Countywide Active Transportation Implementation Plan. Residents can weigh in during an open house scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 16 at SUNY Empire's campus on Westfall Road in Brighton.

The county has also launched an online survey to get input.

"Creating safer and more accessible transportation options is an important part of building a healthier, more connected Monroe County," County Executive Adam Bello said in a news release. "This plan supports our Vision Zero initiative to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries while making it easier and safer for residents of all ages and abilities to walk, bike, and access destinations throughout our county. Community input will help identify priorities and guide investments that improve safety and connectivity."

The county's project team will be evaluating existing conditions on county roads, conducting a needs assessment for the corridors, and prioritizing short-, mid-, and long-term projects, according to a news release. The projects would then be added to future maintenance and improvement programs.

The implementation plan builds off the 2023 County-Wide Active Transportation Plan, which laid out recommendations and strategies for making streets and trails in the county more accommodating for people walking or biking, or using scooters, wheelchairs, and other mobility devices.