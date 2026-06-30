Road trips still popular despite gas prices, AAA says

More than 72 million people will travel over the coming holiday weekend and 85% of them will take to the roads, according to AAA.

And while gas prices are much higher than they were last Independence Day, more people plan to go on road trips.

"While we are all feeling pain at the pump, higher gas prices are not deterring travelers from taking those road trips," Valerie Puma, communications specialist with AAA Central Western New York, said during a news briefing Tuesday. "With travel being a priority for many families, they might cut corners elsewhere to stay on budget, and car travel remains the most economical way for a family to vacation."

Many people will also be flying this holiday weekend, and AAA representatives offered advice for them, too.

"Air travel tips include making sure that the airline has your contact information, signing up for text alerts from the airline about your flight, arriving early here in the Western-Central New York area," said Beth Steves, a travel advisor for the regional AAA. "Two hours is recommended, and I also always tell my clients to make sure that they have the apps for the airlines downloaded."

AAA also recommends people prepare for new TSA rules by having your Real or Enhanced ID or driver's license or your passport at the ready.

During the briefing, Steves said she's seeing more clients heading to Europe for the holiday. She has an additional caution for them.