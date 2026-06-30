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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

What does the Rochester City Mark say about the Flower/Flour City?

By Matt DeTurck, Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published June 30, 2026 at 2:07 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left has short dark hair and a grey beard and is wearing eyeglasses, a black polo shirt, khaki shorts and black sneakers; a man front right has a dark beard and is wearing a red baseball cap, red and pink floral print short-sleeved shirt, turquoise t-shirt with a yellow logo, khaki shorts and sneakers; a man back left has short grey hair and a grey beard and is wearing a black t-shirt with a rainbow colored logo; a woman back right has long dark hair and is wearing glasses, a grey blazer and black shirt.
Julie Williams
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WXXI News
(foreground) Erich S. Lehman, (background) Nate Miller and Barbara Pierce with guest host Matt DeTurck on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, June 30, 2026
A smiling man sits in front of a microphone at a table in a radio talk studio: he is wearing a red baseball cap, a black short sleeved t-shirt with yellow lettering and a black short sleeved button down shirt with a red, yellow and green pattern.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Guest host Matt DeTurck on "Connections with Evan Dawson"

It's everywhere: from big city signs to the side of recycling bins to tattooed on people's bodies. The City Mark is one of Rochester's most recognizable symbols.

Designed during a time of great social change, the mark is rooted in Rochester's dual identity as the Flower/Flour City.

Now, 50 years after it was approved by City Council, what does the mark say about Rochester and the people who call this city home? Guest host Matt DeTurck leads a discussion about the history of the mark, its enduring legacy, and how it helps us tell Rochester's story.

Our guests:

For information on screenings of the documentary, click here.

Connections
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams