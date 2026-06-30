What does the Rochester City Mark say about the Flower/Flour City?
It's everywhere: from big city signs to the side of recycling bins to tattooed on people's bodies. The City Mark is one of Rochester's most recognizable symbols.
Designed during a time of great social change, the mark is rooted in Rochester's dual identity as the Flower/Flour City.
Now, 50 years after it was approved by City Council, what does the mark say about Rochester and the people who call this city home? Guest host Matt DeTurck leads a discussion about the history of the mark, its enduring legacy, and how it helps us tell Rochester's story.
Our guests:
- Lee Green, first graphic designer for the city of Rochester, retired vice president of global design and branding for IBM, and originator of the City Mark
- Erich S. Lehman, artist, designer, and curator of 1975 Gallery and WALL\THERAPY
- Nate Miller, digital media specialist for the city of Rochester
- Barbara Pierce, director of the Bureau of Communications and Special Events for the city of Rochester
For information on screenings of the documentary, click here.