What does the Rochester City Mark say about the Flower/Flour City?

Julie Williams / WXXI News Guest host Matt DeTurck on "Connections with Evan Dawson"

It's everywhere: from big city signs to the side of recycling bins to tattooed on people's bodies. The City Mark is one of Rochester's most recognizable symbols.

Designed during a time of great social change, the mark is rooted in Rochester's dual identity as the Flower/Flour City.

Now, 50 years after it was approved by City Council, what does the mark say about Rochester and the people who call this city home? Guest host Matt DeTurck leads a discussion about the history of the mark, its enduring legacy, and how it helps us tell Rochester's story.

Our guests:

For information on screenings of the documentary, click here.