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Supreme Court upholds birthright citizenship, rejecting Trump's executive order

NPR | By Mara Liasson,
Carrie Johnson
Published June 30, 2026 at 4:33 PM EDT

A divided Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the 14th amendment and birthright citizenship, rejecting President Trump's executive order.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
See stories by Mara Liasson
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
See stories by Carrie Johnson