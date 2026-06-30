Need to beat the heat? Ontario Beach Park has extended hours
Tuesday through Thursday, Ontario Beach Park will be open extended hours due to forecasts of excessive heat.
Hours for swimming will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Though Monroe County officials caution that whether the beach will be open will be determined day-to-day through water quality testing and in consultation with the health department.
The spray park at Ontario Beach will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Forecasts call for temperatures in the upper 90s both days, with temperatures in the 90s and upper 80s projected into the weekend.