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Need to beat the heat? Ontario Beach Park has extended hours

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published June 30, 2026 at 3:31 PM EDT
A child tosses a towel to another child on the beach
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
A family enjoys a day out at Lake Ontario.

Tuesday through Thursday, Ontario Beach Park will be open extended hours due to forecasts of excessive heat.

Hours for swimming will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Though Monroe County officials caution that whether the beach will be open will be determined day-to-day through water quality testing and in consultation with the health department.

The spray park at Ontario Beach will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Forecasts call for temperatures in the upper 90s both days, with temperatures in the 90s and upper 80s projected into the weekend.
Local News
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule