© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

What does the Rochester City Mark say about the Flower/Flour City?

WXXI News | By Matt, DeTurck, Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published June 30, 2026 at 8:56 AM EDT
A blue poster has a white symbol in the middle and white writing.
Provided

12:00: What does the Rochester City Mark say about the Flower/Flour City?

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' Solar energy: Fact versus fiction

It's everywhere: from big city signs to the side of recycling bins to tattooed on people's bodies. The City Mark is one of Rochester's most recognizable symbols. Designed during a time of great social change, the mark is rooted in Rochester's dual identity as the Flower/Flour City. Now, 50 years after it was approved by City Council, what does the mark say about Rochester and the people who call this city home? Guest host Matt DeTurck leads a discussion about the history of the mark, its enduring legacy, and how it helps us tell Rochester's story. Our guests:

  • Lee Green, first graphic designer for the city of Rochester, retired vice president of global design and branding for IBM, and originator of the City Mark
  • Erich S. Lehman, artist, designer, and curator of 1975 Gallery and WALL\THERAPY
  • Nate Miller, digital media specialist for the city of Rochester
  • Barbara Pierce, communications director for the city of Rochester

Then in our second hour, we continue our special series of shows as part of "Connections Summer Sessions." Throughout the summer, we're bringing back some of our most popular and engaging episodes of Connections — and each week's shows will have a theme. This week, it's climate and environment. We've heard a lot of commentary about solar from elected leaders on this program in recent weeks. Some state leaders have been very outspoken about why they don't want to see more solar arrays, particularly on possible farmland. This hour, our guest helps us understand the facts about solar energy, while debunking solar myths and misconceptions. Our guest:

  • Kevin Schulte, CEO of GreenSpark Solar

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.