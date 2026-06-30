12:00: What does the Rochester City Mark say about the Flower/Flour City?

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' Solar energy: Fact versus fiction

It's everywhere: from big city signs to the side of recycling bins to tattooed on people's bodies. The City Mark is one of Rochester's most recognizable symbols. Designed during a time of great social change, the mark is rooted in Rochester's dual identity as the Flower/Flour City. Now, 50 years after it was approved by City Council, what does the mark say about Rochester and the people who call this city home? Guest host Matt DeTurck leads a discussion about the history of the mark, its enduring legacy, and how it helps us tell Rochester's story. Our guests:

Lee Green, first graphic designer for the city of Rochester, retired vice president of global design and branding for IBM, and originator of the City Mark

Erich S. Lehman, artist, designer, and curator of 1975 Gallery and WALL\THERAPY

Nate Miller, digital media specialist for the city of Rochester

Barbara Pierce, communications director for the city of Rochester

Then in our second hour, we continue our special series of shows as part of "Connections Summer Sessions." Throughout the summer, we're bringing back some of our most popular and engaging episodes of Connections — and each week's shows will have a theme. This week, it's climate and environment. We've heard a lot of commentary about solar from elected leaders on this program in recent weeks. Some state leaders have been very outspoken about why they don't want to see more solar arrays, particularly on possible farmland. This hour, our guest helps us understand the facts about solar energy, while debunking solar myths and misconceptions. Our guest:



Kevin Schulte, CEO of GreenSpark Solar

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.