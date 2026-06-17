Results are in for Brockport and Webster village elections

Voters decided Tuesday to keep the Brockport Village Court by a narrow 20 vote margin. The final count — 386 to 366, according to unofficial results from the Monroe County Board of Elections.

Opponents of the court publicly called for it to be dissolved to save taxpayer money. Meanwhile, those in favor said the village needs the court to handle caseloads.

Sandeep Singh will also keep his seat as a village of Brockport trustee, beating opponent Scott Hunsinger 415-318. He'll serve a two year term.

In Webster, a village board contest is deadlocked. Both Michael Morency and Brian McGraw have exactly 126 votes each, according to the Monroe County Board of Elections.

It's unclear how the village will break the tie — either by a runoff election or, if both candidates agree, a random draw by a supreme court judge.