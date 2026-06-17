Rochester Public Library to eliminate Hoopla citing budget costs

The Rochester Public Library is cancelling access to one of its digital resources.

In an announcement, they say Hoopla use for city residents will be discontinued starting July 1. Hoopla is a popular digital service that allows library cardholders to borrow eBooks, audiobooks, movies, television shows, comics, and music on demand.

The library cites rising digital costs and complications from Hoopla's pay-per-use model. For example, $.99 per use of an eBook or $2.50 for a movie. Depending on how many borrowers did or didn’t use Hoopla—the monthly cost can vary wildly.

Rochester Public Library says this variability makes it difficult to balance its budget.

Hoopla will still be available for residents in the following communities:



Brighton

Chili

Fairport

Gates

Greece

Ogden

Penfield

Pittsford

Many local libraries also offer access to Kanopy—a streaming service for international and indie movies, classic cinema, and documentaries. These include:



Cardholders can access eBooks and audiobooks through Libby.

All New York State residents can still access Hoopla and other digital media through the New York Public Library system. Apply online, then email gethelp@nypl.org with proof of your New York address to verify your account remotely.