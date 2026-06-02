Eastman Museum will now require paid reservations for prom photos

The gardens at the George Eastman Museum have long been a favorite setting for prom photos, senior pictures, and photo sessions for all sorts of special occasions.

But the museum has a new policy that requires paid reservations for those types of shoots.

"In recent years, the popularity of our grounds as a setting for photographing special occasions has grown dramatically," read a post on the museum's website detailing the new policy. "The changes in our policy are necessary because, on some days, hundreds of people come to our grounds to take photographs for senior pictures, proms and balls, graduations, engagements, and other special events. Further, many professional photographers who have not made prior arrangements are disrupting visitors’ enjoyment of the property."

The new policy makes clear that visitors are encouraged to "capture personal memories" during their time at the museum, as long as they do not disrupt others. But photography for proms, balls, or other special events will only be permitted if they are approved in advance.

A one-hour block outside the mansion costs $400 to reserve, while a one-hour block inside the mansion is $600.

All professional photography will require a paid reservation.

The new policy has drawn criticism on Facebook and Instagram, with many commenters saying the cost is too steep.