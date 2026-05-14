Don't adjust that dial! Anchor changes coming for morning and afternoon shows on WXXI News

Mornings — and afternoons — are about to sound a little different on WXXI News.

Mikhaela Singleton has joined the news team as a multimedia journalist and the local Morning Edition anchor, and Beth Adams, who has served as the morning host for 14 years, will move to afternoons and host All Things Considered.

The latter position was left open when longtime host Alex Crichton retired in February.

“I’m honored to receive the Morning Edition reins from Beth Adams, who has led the people of this community through their mornings in the most polished and insightful way,” Singleton said. “I hope to fill her shoes well. I’m so pleased with my experience so far joining the warm, supportive, and professional team at WXXI.

"The station has long earned the love and respect of Greater Rochester’s people, and I’m proud to be a part of that legacy.”

Starting Monday, Singleton will join Adams on air for a week of co-hosting from 5 to 9 a.m. on WXXI News (FM 105.9), The Route (WRUR-FM 88.5), and streaming on WXXINews.org and the WXXI app.

Then on May 26, Singleton will go solo as the Morning Edition host while Adams takes on the afternoon host role from 4 to 6 p.m.

Singleton has more than 10 years of experience in the news industry, including serving as news anchor for WROC-TV in Rochester. She also was a news anchor/multimedia journalist for WTEN-TV in Albany and for WRBL-TV in Columbus, Georgia.

Singleton serves on the board of directors at the M.K. Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence, and works with several community organizations, including APAPA (Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs) Rochester, the Women’s Foundation of Genesee Valley, and ROC the Future.

Adams joined WXXI in 2012 as Morning Edition host after a more than two-decade radio career as morning co-host on WHAM Morning News.

Her work has been recognized by the New York State Associated Press Broadcasters Association, Radio Television Digital News Association (Edward R. Murrow Award), Public Media Journalists Association, and the Journalists Association of New York.

She will continue to write and anchor local news, now in the afternoons, and produce interviews of local interest.

“My time as Morning Edition host has been the most rewarding experience of my career," Adams said. "I know Mikhaela will bring a fresh energy to the show and her charisma and talent make her an ideal host.

“I won’t miss waking up before dawn," she added. "But I am grateful to have been entrusted with the stewardship of the show for nearly 14 years. Moving to All Things Considered will provide even more opportunities to produce stories and participate in conversations of local and regional interest.”