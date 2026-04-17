Thriving Communities Fair set for Saturday

Trillium Health and a dozen community organizations have scheduled a Thriving Communities Fair from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at SWAN Inc.'s Montgomery Neighborhood Center, 10 Cady St.

The event is free and family-friendly, and is meant to connect community members to local health and supportive services organizations. There will also be free grocery gift cards, which will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, according to a news release.

The fair will also feature a raffle for prizes.