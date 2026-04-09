Autism Up and Monroe County DMV offering sensory-friendly appointments

Imagine a low-stress visit to the Department of Motor Vehicles: dim lights, beanbag chairs, and no large crowd.

That’s what’s happening this weekend at Autism Up in Rochester. The organization is partnering with Monroe County to offer one day of sensory-friendly DMV appointments away from the DMV offices this weekend.

Kelly Conlon, director of member and community impact at Autism Up, said it is an opportunity for anyone, particularly if they are neurodivergent, who needs to apply for a non-drivers license ID and would benefit from a low-stress environment.

“There are many reasons why the DMV might be a challenge for people, and it's not just, you know, because they're autistic, and I want to be mindful of that,” Conlon said. “Whatever is their limitation of why they can't maybe make it to the traditional DMV, this is an opportunity for them.”

Appointments are specifically for getting non-drivers license IDs, including ones that are REAL or Enhanced IDs.

Conlon said sensory bags will be available with noise-cancelling headphones and fidget spinners. To keep the crowd to a minimum, there are five appointment slots for every half hour.

Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo said the DMV’s mobile equipment makes it possible to provide accessible appointments for people who would otherwise face barriers to entry.

“An ID is something that every individual needs to have, whether you're trying to access services or travel,” Romeo said. “We know that just being able to go into some of these more stark environments, a corporate-like environment, like a DMV, can be very difficult.”

The event runs from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 11, at AutismUp, 50 Science Parkway, Rochester. Sign-ups are available at this link.