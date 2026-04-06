Cornell Cooperative seeks prospective master gardeners for Monroe County volunteer program

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County is looking for volunteers to become master gardeners.

The cooperative is offering a hands-on training program in horticulture with a focus on sustainable gardening practices, soil health, plant care, and pest management.

Master gardeners provide gardening expertise for the community through educational workshops, community gardens and outreach.

Applications are due by May 15. The cooperative encourages those interested in applying to attend an information session.

Information Session Dates:

• April 27, 7:00–8:00 PM virtual via Zoom

• May 1, 10:30–11:30 AM at Henrietta Public Library, 625 Calkins Rd