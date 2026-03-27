Two alpacas are settling into their new home at the Seneca Park Zoo

Image provided / Seneca Park Zoo Thunder is 10 years old.

Chrome and Thunder have arrived at the Seneca Park Zoo.

The pair of alpacas have taken up residence in the former Amur tiger habitat. Chrome is 5 years old, while Thunder is 10, and they arrived at the zoo by way of Lazy Acres Alpaca Farm in Bloomfield, Ontario County.

“While the habitat has been temporarily repurposed, Seneca Park Zoo remains committed to its Amur tiger program,” Bob Lee, the zoo’s director, said in a statement. “Plans are underway to make improvements and enhancements to the habitat over the coming years to ensure the return of Amur tigers to the Zoo.”

The zoo is currently in the midst of a major project to upgrade and expand its exhibits and amenities. Work has been completed on the Cold Asia area and an expansion of the Animals of the Savanna area.

Image provided / Seneca Park Zoo Chrome is 5 years old.

Crews also demolished what was the zoo’s main building to make way for a new Tropics exhibit with an aquarium. Officials have said the structure, built in 1931, was not suited for modern zoo standards and practices.

The zoo’s last Amur tiger, Katya, was euthanized this past November. She had been diagnosed with kidney disease and was in declining health.

At 20 years old, Katya was the oldest Amur tiger in any zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, Seneca Park Zoo officials said at the time.