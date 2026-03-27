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Rochester sees no deaths from gunfire in first quarter of 2026

WXXI News | By Gino Fanelli
Published March 27, 2026 at 1:05 PM EDT
Tape reading 'Crime scene do not cross' in front of a blurry police car
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Crime scene tape.

No one has been shot to death in Rochester this year, marking a continuing drop in crime in the city from a pandemic-era peak.

At this time last year, seven people had been killed in the city by gunfire. At the city’s peak of homicides in 2021, 14 people had been fatally shot by this time of the year.

As of Friday, there has been one homicide in Rochester. In January, 58-year-old Maria Benitez died after being severely beaten in her apartment on St. Paul Street. Jose Davila, 47, was charged with second-degree murder in connection to her death.

While no one has died from gunfire this year, that doesn’t mean shootings have stopped. As of Friday, 32 people have been shot in the city. That number still shows a significant drop from previous years.

Last year saw nearly every category of crime drop in the city. By year’s end, 36 people had been killed in the city, 11 fewer than the previous year.
Local News
Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli is an investigative reporter who also covers City Hall. He joined the staff in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
See stories by Gino Fanelli