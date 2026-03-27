Rochester sees no deaths from gunfire in first quarter of 2026

No one has been shot to death in Rochester this year, marking a continuing drop in crime in the city from a pandemic-era peak.

At this time last year, seven people had been killed in the city by gunfire. At the city’s peak of homicides in 2021, 14 people had been fatally shot by this time of the year.

As of Friday, there has been one homicide in Rochester. In January, 58-year-old Maria Benitez died after being severely beaten in her apartment on St. Paul Street. Jose Davila, 47, was charged with second-degree murder in connection to her death.

While no one has died from gunfire this year, that doesn’t mean shootings have stopped. As of Friday, 32 people have been shot in the city. That number still shows a significant drop from previous years.

Last year saw nearly every category of crime drop in the city. By year’s end, 36 people had been killed in the city, 11 fewer than the previous year.