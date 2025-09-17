Connect Four, lightsabers, Furbies ... and snow: Which playthings belong in the Toy Hall of Fame?

Later this year, the National Toy Hall of Fame could induct snow — yes, the cold, white stuff that falls from the sky. But only if it ices out enough of the competition — a group that features hugely popular board games, outdoor favorites and giggling plushies.

The Hall of Fame announced its 12 finalists for the class of 2025 Wednesday and opened voting to the public and a panel of judges who will choose which few will be honored in November.

Along with snow, the contenders include tabletop favorites Battleship, Catan, Connect Four, Spirograph and Trivial Pursuit, as well as crowd-pleasers — scooters, slime and cornhole. The “Star Wars” lightsaber, Furby and Tickle Me Elmo round out the finalists chosen from among the thousands of nominees the Toy Hall of Fame receives each year.

“This year’s contenders present some playful matchups," said Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections and chief curator.

Along with a slate of board games and tactile materials like snow and slime, he said, “There’s also Tickle Me Elmo and Furby — two technological icons of the '90s toy world — battling it out.”

“I’m always excited to see where the judges and public come out in their votes," Bensch said. "At the end of the day, the playful debates just go to show how much personal and cultural relevance these toys have for us all.”

The public has a week, until Sept. 24, to vote for their favorites. The three top vote-getters will make up a “Player's Choice” ballot to be counted alongside 22 other ballots from a panel of historians, educators and other experts. The winners will be announced in November by The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York, where the Hall of Fame is located.

While anyone can nominate a toy, the ones that make it into the hall have to be considered icons, have engaged multiple generations, fostered creativity, or profoundly changed play or toy design.

Last year, My Little Pony, Transformers action figures and the Phase 10 card game were honored, bringing to 87 the number of toys inducted since the Hall of Fame was established in 1998.

Who is nominated this year?