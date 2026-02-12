Republicans back county legislator from Gates for congressional seat

Republican Monroe County Legislator Virgina McIntyre has entered the race for New York’s 25th District seat in the House of Representatives.

McIntyre received the Monroe County Republican Committee’s designation for that race during its convention Wednesday. She’s a Gates resident who has served in the county Legislature since 2024.

Earlier this week, the Monroe County Democratic Committee back incumbent Democrat Joe Morelle as its candidate in the race. Morelle has two challengers who are looking to force a primary. One is former Brighton Town Board member Robin Wilt, who formally announced her candidacy Wednesday, and pastor and community advocate Sharita Traywick, who launched her campaign last month.

The 25th Congressional District covers all of Monroe County and parts of Orleans County.